North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on North American Construction Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

TSE NOA opened at C$7.09 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$6.51 and a 1-year high of C$18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.07. The firm has a market cap of $192.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.75.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$189.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert purchased 6,940 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,445.08.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

