Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $206,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

