Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,904,118 shares in the company, valued at C$7,771,235.40.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Robert Wares bought 14,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$4,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Robert Wares bought 29,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$7,817.50.

On Monday, March 16th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Robert Wares bought 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$10,080.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Robert Wares bought 44,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$17,600.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

CVE:OM opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

