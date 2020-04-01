Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,054,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,555,694.22.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Robert Wares purchased 35,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Robert Wares purchased 14,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Robert Wares purchased 29,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,817.50.

On Monday, March 16th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Robert Wares purchased 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,080.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Robert Wares purchased 44,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

