PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,451 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.92. The company has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

