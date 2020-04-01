Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.80

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163.80 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 161.20 ($2.12), with a volume of 514444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.60 ($2.11).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 163 ($2.14).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -24.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.92%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell purchased 28,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Also, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total value of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $4,616,322 in the last quarter.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.