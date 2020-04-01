Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 211,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $2,438,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,376.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,021,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.