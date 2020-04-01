RingCentral Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,357 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,098 call options.

NYSE:RNG opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average of $180.02. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $256.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.11 and a beta of 0.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.27.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $3,884,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,834,026.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,321,308.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in RingCentral by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

