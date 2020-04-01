Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,169 to GBX 683. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.05), with a volume of 3634822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.60 ($4.48).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RR. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 664 ($8.73) price target (down previously from GBX 886 ($11.65)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 794.50 ($10.45).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Also, insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total value of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07). Insiders bought a total of 777 shares of company stock valued at $493,995 over the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 546.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 676.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.17%.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

