Royal Bank of Canada Increases ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $63.00

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get ONEX alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $36.35 on Monday. ONEX has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.