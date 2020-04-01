Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063,272 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $50,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after acquiring an additional 791,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,273,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

