SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $6.39 on Monday. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

