Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,871,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 632,554 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.99% of Sensata Technologies worth $424,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of ST stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.