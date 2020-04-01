Short Interest in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Expands By 8.9%

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,046,600 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Vedanta has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEDL shares. Citigroup raised Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

