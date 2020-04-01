Short Interest in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Grows By 8.7%

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,966,900 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 27th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 884,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

WCN opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.46.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

