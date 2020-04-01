Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,792 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after purchasing an additional 881,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,881,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $35,129,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 581,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,081 shares of company stock valued at $18,999,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

