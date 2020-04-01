Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $235.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONA. ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 514,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $226,350.00. Insiders purchased a total of 72,584 shares of company stock valued at $758,213 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

