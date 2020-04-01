SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

MDYG stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

