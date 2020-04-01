StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Insider S David Lentinello Buys 1,000 Shares

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) insider S David Lentinello acquired 1,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.58. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

