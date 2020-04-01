Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Trading 17.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)’s stock price shot up 17.8% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.21, 99,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,240,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.