Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,258,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.