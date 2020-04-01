Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,242 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,920% compared to the typical volume of 210 call options.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

