Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,431 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 2,262 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.