UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) CEO Samuel A. Landy Sells 9,555 Shares of Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $97,747.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,454.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE UMH opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 0.70. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

