Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,888 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.63% of Veeva Systems worth $340,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,041 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,213,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $156.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $572,518.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,257.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $38,960.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,242. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

