Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,692 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Verisign by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $180.09 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.52.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

