Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

VST stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.