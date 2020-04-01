VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VLVLY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $11.73 on Monday. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.44.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

