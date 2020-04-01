Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 688,500 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 27th total of 631,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 136.36, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,652.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

