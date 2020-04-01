Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stake Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Washington Federal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAFD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart bought 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

