Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,979,300 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 273,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $8,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMK stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Weis Markets has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

