Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 27th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $5,659,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

