Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Update

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,086,100 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 27th total of 48,560,000 shares. Currently, 61.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.68.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

