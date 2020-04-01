William Blair Begins Coverage on Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $72.67 on Monday. Mantech International has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth $3,112,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

