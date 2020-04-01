Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WIFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIFI opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $436.60 million, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $25.98.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

