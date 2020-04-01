Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to announce $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.43. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $12.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $13.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 47,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after buying an additional 288,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

