Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. OptiNose also posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at $108,471. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OptiNose by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 660,862 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,298,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 694,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 153,265 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $196.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

