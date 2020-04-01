Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.14. Brown-Forman posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.42 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 25.25%. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Brown-Forman stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

