Zacks: Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $34.00 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,389.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

