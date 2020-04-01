Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Air Lease news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

