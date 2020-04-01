Zacks: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Given $9.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mauer bought 13,969 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $92,893.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,156.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 323,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.65%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

