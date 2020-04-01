Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to “Buy”

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $403.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after buying an additional 553,149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 232,184 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

