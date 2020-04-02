11,405 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

