1,268 Shares in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 40.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Avrobio Inc has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $560.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

