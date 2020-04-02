14,394 Shares in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

