15,353 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,353 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone acquired 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

Shares of CQP opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

CQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.72.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

