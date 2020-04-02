20,269 Shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNCE opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $261.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNCE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.