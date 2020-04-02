2,100 Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 657,921 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 346,770 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 367,891 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,976,000 after purchasing an additional 227,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $978,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,799,625.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 163,792 shares of company stock worth $8,702,188 in the last ninety days.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

