2,217 Shares in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 451,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,616.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTH opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.