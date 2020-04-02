3,371 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. 72.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WLK opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.75. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.